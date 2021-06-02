The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.81. The company had a trading volume of 62,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,070. The company has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $68.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

