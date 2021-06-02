Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.820-1.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.82-1.94 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.21.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,868,292. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.88, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 892,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,853,024 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

