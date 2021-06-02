Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $55 million-$57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.23 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

HIMS stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.84. 33,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,690. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.39 and a beta of -0.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

