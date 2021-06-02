Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to post $4.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.45 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $16.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.02 billion to $17.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.66 billion to $18.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $688,857,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $590,435,000 after buying an additional 100,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,184,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $179.51. 18,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,510. PPG Industries has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $182.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.