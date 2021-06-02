Squirrel Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,396.00 (NUTS)

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.30 or 0.00008687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Squirrel Finance has a market cap of $3.29 million and $12,396.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00082645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00021416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.24 or 0.01034611 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,675.39 or 0.09669856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00052717 BTC.

NUTS is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 998,500 coins and its circulating supply is 996,779 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

