Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRQ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.37.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded down C$0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.02. 95,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,846. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.50 and a 12 month high of C$26.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$666.81 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.0076856 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.79 per share, with a total value of C$43,298.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,298.86.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

