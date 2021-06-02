BMO Capital Markets Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$17.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.82.

Shares of TSE LUN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.94. The company had a trading volume of 918,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,710. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.25 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The stock has a market cap of C$9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.06.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.0741936 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total value of C$188,354.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 475,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,941,570. Insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751 in the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

