First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price.

FM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.36.

FM traded down C$0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$29.23. 652,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,894. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$8.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.07. The company has a market cap of C$20.03 billion and a PE ratio of 697.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.03.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.4508261 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total value of C$4,219,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 387,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,093,523.64. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$1,525,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82,164,027.81. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $6,509,275 over the last 90 days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

