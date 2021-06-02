Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

CMMC has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.25.

Shares of TSE CMMC traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.18. 926,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,168. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of C$0.48 and a one year high of C$5.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$872.62 million and a PE ratio of 8.12.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$28,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,352,190. Also, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,610,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,335 shares in the company, valued at C$262,840.25. Over the last three months, insiders sold 435,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,420.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

