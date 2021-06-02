Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SEB Equity Research

Equities researchers at SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SBLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equities began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.89. 38,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,150. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 5.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $13,212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at $741,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

