Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Up 9.7%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s share price shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $151.49 and last traded at $150.07. 5,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 462,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.98%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $99,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,558. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $4,164,700. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dillard’s by 1,494.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 455,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 24.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,843,000 after purchasing an additional 131,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dillard’s by 77.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 83,420 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,251,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

