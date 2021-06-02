Stem (NYSE:STEM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stem (NYSE:STEM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $147 million-$147 million.

Shares of Stem stock traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 95,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,759. Stem has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Stem, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power.

