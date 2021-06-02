Kinloch Capital LLC Buys 506 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a twelve month low of $148.80 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

