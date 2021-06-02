Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.33

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.33 and last traded at $71.31, with a volume of 23262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Get Celsius alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.79 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Celsius’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 98.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,098,000 after buying an additional 2,307,257 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth about $76,818,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,059,000 after buying an additional 137,090 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after buying an additional 130,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,202,000 after acquiring an additional 34,133 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.