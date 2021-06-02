Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 798.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 45,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $103.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,514. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $72.27 and a 12 month high of $103.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

