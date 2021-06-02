Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Lowered by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $170.30 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.