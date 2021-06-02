Trican Well Service (TOLWF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS: TOLWF):

5/14/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $2.25 to $2.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $2.25 to $2.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Trican Well Service was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/9/2021 – Trican Well Service was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. 43,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,611. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.73.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

