iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 402,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,905 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.06. 7,192,793 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.61.

