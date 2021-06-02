Madison Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Madison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $80.85. The stock had a trading volume of 266,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,297,495. The stock has a market cap of $233.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.09. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

