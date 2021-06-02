36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 71.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.29%.

Shares of KRKR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. 141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92. 36Kr has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

