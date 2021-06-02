Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s 8th Largest Position

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,535,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,379,402 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 1.3% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,059,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 67.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 109,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,425,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,729,000 after buying an additional 212,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FIS traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,104. The company has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a PE ratio of -390.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

