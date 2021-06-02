Hotaling Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 2.1% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $280.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.52. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $194.83 and a 12-month high of $294.50. The company has a market capitalization of $178.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.