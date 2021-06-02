Tamar Securities LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 54,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $25.97. 419,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,792,676. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

