Atria Investments LLC Sells 9,446 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,446 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after buying an additional 876,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after buying an additional 179,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $133.88. The company had a trading volume of 192,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,247,023. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $79.91 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

