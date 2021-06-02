Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $2.79 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 160.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,443 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,030,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,397. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 291,865 shares of company stock worth $24,290,358. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $4.71 on Wednesday, hitting $106.03. 176,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,792. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.49. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

