Analysts Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.14). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 30,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,232. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $291.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.91. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $9.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,081.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 309,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 283,618 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 807.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 104,534 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 725,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

