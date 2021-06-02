Analysts Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.14). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 30,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,232. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $291.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.91. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $9.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,081.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 309,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 283,618 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 807.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 104,534 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 725,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.