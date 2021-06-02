Emercoin (EMC) Hits Market Cap of $7.41 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and approximately $12,943.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,496,957 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

