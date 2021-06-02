Analysts Expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Post Earnings of $6.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.77 to $7.38. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,525%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $24.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.12 to $26.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $32.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.76 to $35.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,665.77.

NYSE:CMG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,360.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,227. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $964.50 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,434.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 95.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,755 shares of company stock valued at $15,207,834. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,204,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

