Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report sales of $2.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the highest is $2.82 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $10.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.35 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.81.

NYSE:MHK traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.39. 13,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,748. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.29.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,890. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 31.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,228,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 154,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,639,000 after buying an additional 40,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.