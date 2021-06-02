-$0.11 EPS Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ChargePoint.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHPT. Citigroup began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE CHPT traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.90. 107,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201,297. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $49.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

