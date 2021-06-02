Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.87. Veeva Systems reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.53. The stock had a trading volume of 26,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,706. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 122.85, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,466.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after buying an additional 1,675,548 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $407,141,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $360,803,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after buying an additional 612,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

