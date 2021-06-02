Brokerages Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.24 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will announce sales of $66.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.73 million to $67.00 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $58.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year sales of $268.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $261.05 million to $272.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $302.33 million, with estimates ranging from $292.65 million to $312.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.41.

Ping Identity stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,514. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,748,985 shares of company stock valued at $135,675,396. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the first quarter worth about $9,441,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Ping Identity by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after purchasing an additional 510,111 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Ping Identity by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

