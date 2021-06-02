AMG National Trust Bank Sells 7,704 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.94. The company had a trading volume of 611,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,517,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $257.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

