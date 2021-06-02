Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,005 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.5% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.92. 434,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,354,361. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

