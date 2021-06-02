Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,061 shares of company stock valued at $92,728,192 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $9.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,420.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,291. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,280.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

