AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,112,000 after buying an additional 3,781,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $155,678,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $24,694,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 455.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 262.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 372,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,346,000 after purchasing an additional 269,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,761. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

