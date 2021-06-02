$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.15.

NYSE HPE opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of -47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 892,216 shares of company stock worth $13,853,024. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 32,454 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

