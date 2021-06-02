Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.54

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.54 and last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 8678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 121,512 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,299,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

