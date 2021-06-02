AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.49

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.49 and last traded at C$24.23, with a volume of 197169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC increased their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.43.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of C$6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 18.85.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion. Analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.7648375 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

