Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.38

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.38 and last traded at $62.98, with a volume of 158560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.
Several research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of -38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after buying an additional 5,206,764 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:MPC)
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.