Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.38

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.38 and last traded at $62.98, with a volume of 158560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of -38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after buying an additional 5,206,764 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

