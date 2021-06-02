BitCoal (COAL) Price Reaches $0.0053 on Top Exchanges

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. BitCoal has a market cap of $23,851.20 and approximately $34.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.99 or 0.00745059 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002883 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

