Digital Insurance Token Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $511,615.08 and approximately $40.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.99 or 0.00745059 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002883 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DITUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.