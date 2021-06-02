Ruler Protocol (RULER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $319,223.00

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $192,316.90 and $319,223.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $51.44 or 0.00135900 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00066654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.51 or 0.00286689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.82 or 0.00187130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.87 or 0.01117290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,812.81 or 0.99906886 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00032566 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

