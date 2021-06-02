$102.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to announce $102.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.00 million. Cactus posted sales of $66.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $415.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $411.00 million to $420.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $567.99 million, with estimates ranging from $540.00 million to $607.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

NYSE:WHD traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.57. 29,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,003. Cactus has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $39.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 77.94 and a beta of 2.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,612.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 35,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $1,069,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,099.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,661,399 shares of company stock valued at $234,269,739 in the last ninety days. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 25.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 192,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cactus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,309,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,140,000 after purchasing an additional 60,417 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cactus by 46.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

