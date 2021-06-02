MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Hits Market Capitalization of $328.40 Million

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $328.40 million and $1.67 million worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001917 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 72.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00066654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.51 or 0.00286689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.82 or 0.00187130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.87 or 0.01117290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,812.81 or 0.99906886 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00032566 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

