$836.40 Million in Sales Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce $836.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $827.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $850.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $776.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.88 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 5.1% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

AYI stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.89. 3,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $83.52 and a 52 week high of $194.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

