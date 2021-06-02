8X8 PROTOCOL Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last Week (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $840,590.93 and approximately $552,937.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000208 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000213 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002030 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000477 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001940 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

