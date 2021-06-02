Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.33

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.33 and last traded at $71.31, with a volume of 23262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Get Celsius alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.79 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Celsius’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Celsius by 500.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.