Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.33

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.33 and last traded at $71.31, with a volume of 23262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.47.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.79 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Celsius by 500.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
