Private Management Group Inc. Has $27.33 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $27,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,745 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after buying an additional 823,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.48.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $380.30. 20,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,153. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $383.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.64. The company has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

