Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 2,766 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

MSI stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,078. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $206.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.